CSA sends proposal to IPL franchises on investing in T20 league

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cricket South Africa (CSA) is understood to have sent a proposal to the IPL franchises asking for their interest in investing in their new T20 league set to be launched early next year.

It is understood that a couple of franchises are already exploring the possibility of investing in the tournament in which former Indian Premier League COO and current Chennai Super Kings consultant Sundar Raman owns a minority stake (12.5%).

Among those who are giving serious thought about investing in the league include Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings Limited, the only listed company in the IPL, previously showed interest in buying a team in the Emirates T20 league, but pulled-out.

However, they are keen on studying the business model of the league before placing any interest to the CSA to acquire one of the six teams in the league that is scheduled to take place in January 2023.

That CSA has approached the IPL franchises isn't surprising because some of them have been building their brand by investing in leagues around the world.

The parent companies that own Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings also own teams in the Caribbean Premier League, while Mumbai Indians' parent body have a team in the Premier League T20 conducted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

Kolkata and Kiran Kumar Gandhi, one of the co-owners of Delhi Capitals, also have a team each in the PL T20.

Although a couple of other IPL teams too are planning to reach out to CSA, there are also concerns about the sustainability of the tournament. CSA had previously launched two domestic T20 tournaments – Global T20 and Mzansi Super League — but it didn't gain any interest.

With CPL, Big Bash and The Hundred already taking their own space, the IPL franchises are also keen on checking the model of this league.

The tournament is slotted for January, a period which is usually busy in the international calendar.

While the participation of Indian players is ruled out, even the centrally contracted players of Australia and New Zealand would be busy with their home season. Moreover, even the Big Bash League which begins in December and runs till January-end will clash with the CSA’s T20 league.

However, if at least a couple of IPL franchises show interest, it could enhance the profile of the tournament.

Chennai showing interest in the CSA league isn’t surprising as they remain one of the popular teams in the Rainbow nation alongside Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.