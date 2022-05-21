STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Arjun Tendulkar could feature in Mumbai Indians' final game of season against Delhi Capitals

Arjun Tendulkar took to Instagram to share some visuals of him bowling to MI batters in the nets, giving rise to speculation about his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Published: 21st May 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar (Photo | Mumbai Indians)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, could feature in Mumbai Indians' final game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 against Delhi Capitals to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Arjun took to Instagram to share some visuals of him bowling to MI batters in the nets, giving rise to speculation about his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm medium-pacer, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, but has not featured in any game for his side so far.

Mumbai Indians have had an extremely disappointing IPL season, with only three wins in 13 games. The five-time IPL champions are languishing at the bottom of the points tally with six points.

They have been giving chances to players like Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande during the last few games of their campaign.

Mumbai Indians are set to face Delhi Capitals today. The match is likely to attract a lot of attention as there are good chances that Arjun Tendulkar will make his debut in the cash-rich league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp