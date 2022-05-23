STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Arshdeep Singh delighted to represent India, says bowling to Punjab Kings​ batters helped perfect yorkers

Arshdeep Singh, who has impressed one and all with his death over bowling this season, ended his IPL campaign with 10 wickets and an economy rate of 7.70.

Published: 23rd May 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delighted to earn a maiden national call-up, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said bowling to the big-hitting Punjab Kings batters in the nets helped him perfect his yorkers.

The 23-year-old, who has impressed one and all with his death over bowling this season, ended his IPL campaign with 10 wickets and an economy rate of 7.70.

His ability to bowl the change-ups along with wide yorkers and deliveries in the block-hole earned him a place in the squad for the home series against South Africa next month.

Arshdeep got to know the good news on his way to Punjab's last league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

"I got to know just before the match, in the bus that I have got selected in the Indian team. Because the match was going on I didn't feel much," Arshdeep told teammate Harpreet Brar after Punjab Kings' five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It will sink in slowly. It is a special moment. I feel lucky and grateful would like to continue like this," he added.

The youngster, who served as a net bowlers for the Indian team in an away series against Sri Lanka last year, said bowling to world-class batters, including Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, in the Punjab Kings nets session helped him perfect his craft.

"Credit goes to management. They got such batters in the team that the only option to stop them in the nets was by bowling yorkers. And that improved my ability to bowl yorkers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp