Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan becomes first player to hit 700 fours in IPL's history

Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has become the first player to hit 700 fours in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Published: 23rd May 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has become the first player to hit 700 fours in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan reached this feat during the last league stage match of IPL 2022, between PBKS and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The batter has now a total of 701 IPL fours to his name. He is followed by David Warner and Virat Kohli, with 577 and 576 fours, respectively.

Coming to the match, Liam Livingstone's unbeaten knock of 49 runs helped PBKS chase the target of 158 in just 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Apart from him, Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma scored 39 and 19 respectively.

Earlier, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis achieved their respective three-wicket hauls and restricted SRH at 157/8. For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith and Washington Sundar settled for one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a total of 14 points while SRH finished with 12 points.

