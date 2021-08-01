STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Assam MLA proposes sports academy in Olympian Lovlina Borgohain's name

The boxer's father said that the villagers had earlier complained several times about the poor condition of the road but nothing had happened.

Published: 01st August 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GOLAGHAT (ASSAM): A BJP MLA from Assam, who is supervising the construction of a motorable road to Olympian Lovlina Borgohain's village, on Sunday proposed setting up of a sports academy in the pugilist's name in Golaghat district.

Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan said that he has sent a proposal in this regard to the state administration. Borgohain (69 kg) defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei on July 30 to become the first among the nine Olympian Indian boxers to be assured of at least a bronze medal.

"Sarupathar has a lot of potential in sports. We have budding footballers, boxers and athletes. Hence, we have sent a proposal to the state administration for establishing a sports academy in Lovlina Borgohain's name near her village to nurture talent," Phukan told PTI.

"We have already identified 40 bighas of government land in Naharbari village, only 2 km from Borgohain's birthplace, for the sports academy," the BJP leader said, adding he will speak with officials concerned for arranging funds for the project.

ALSO READ| Box-office hit: Lovlina overcomes year of misery to ensure India second medal in Tokyo Olympics

The pugilist's father Tiken Borgohain, a small-time businessman, was excited to hear about the proposal and thanked the local MLA for the initiative. Phukan said that the Public Works Department has been working overtime to make the 3.5-km stretch of road from Borpathar to Borgohain's native Baromukhia village in Golaghat district motorable in the next 3-4 days.

"The condition of the muddy road leading to Borgohain's village becomes very bad during monsoon. After her last match, a spell of heavy rain lashed the area and the condition of the road worsened. I discussed the matter with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and he instantly ordered the construction of a motorable road, which is going on at a brisk pace," he said.

"The first phase of the road will be ready by the time Borgohain returns to India from Tokyo. She will not feel any jerk while coming to her home by car. This is a gift to her from all of us," the MLA said. Phukan said the road will be black-topped in the second phase after the monsoon.

The boxer's father said that the villagers had earlier complained several times about the poor condition of the road but nothing had happened. "I am happy that a motorable road is being constructed because of my daughter. I am proud of her. The muddy road would have been non-commutable this monsoon," he told PTI.

The boxer is expected to reach home in the second week of August, her father said. He was ecstatic at the success of his youngest daughter in the Tokyo Olympics so far, and hoped that she will make Assam and the country proud by winning a gold medal in the sporting extravaganza.

Speaking about the pugilist's preparations for the remaining matches, Tiken Borgohain said that his family members are speaking to the boxer every day over video calls and she is very hopeful of her performance.

"We speak in a video conference call with all our three daughters. We don't know much about the technicalities of boxing, so we just wish Lovlina the best. Her mother is more concerned about her health and enquires whether she is having food on time," he said.

The boxer's eldest sister is posted at the BSF training centre in West Bengal's Siliguri, while the other sister is working with the CISF at Jodhpur Airport in Rajasthan. Lovlina Borgohain is a two-time world championship bronze medallist and the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

The boxer had tested positive for COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it. She got infected while visiting her ailing mother Mamoni Borgohain, who underwent a kidney transplant last year.

Lovlina Borgohain started as a kick-boxer before Sports Authority of India coach Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Golaghat district, noticed her. She then moved to Guwahati from her village to realise her boxing dreams.

Boro introduced her to boxing and she took to it like fish to water, winning a bronze medal in her debut world championship in 2018, following it up with another bronze the next year. She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze winner.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Assam Lovlina Borgohain Tokyo Olympics Biswajit Phukan Assam sports academy Golaghat
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp