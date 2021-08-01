STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Atanu’s loss marks end of mixed archery campaign

It was a poor start from the 29-year-old as a couple of loose arrows hit the red mark which saw him concede the first set 27-25.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

India's Atanu Das shoots an arrow during the men's individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s archery campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended at the exact same stage as Rio, with Atanu Das, the lone Indian left in the fray, ending up on the losing side against London silver medallist Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarterfinals. Atanu put up a gutsy fight against the home favourite at the Yumenoshima Park but two 8s in the first set and one in the final set proved decisive in the end against the Japanese, who went on to clinch bronze.

It was a poor start from the 29-year-old as a couple of loose arrows hit the red mark which saw him concede the first set 27-25. The subsequent sets saw a neck-to-neck battle with the second and fourth seeing identical scores from both while Atanu claimed the third.

The recurve archer from West Bengal had the advantage after the first shot in the final set but a poor 8 in the next shot ended up costing him. In his maiden Olympics at Rio 2016, Atanu had lost by an identical 4-6 margin to former Korean world champ Lee Seungyun.

Atanu has handled the pressure better than his compatriots in the individual section but this marked an end to a mixed campaign for him and his fellow archers. A disappointing qualification round saw the Archery Association of India opt for Pravin Jadhav instead of Deepika Kumari in the mixed event. It did not pan out as India succumbed to eventual gold medallists South Korea.

The men’s team failed to the same team.It was in the individual sections, where a few praiseworthy victories were recorded with Jadhav beating European Championship silver medallist and World No 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov while Atanu accounted for London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jin Hyek. Deepika also overcame Rio silver medallist Ksenia Perova before falling to eventual gold winner An San. 

There was a lot of hype prior to the Games with medals being discussed as a possibility but the age old problem of handling nerves proved to be the deciding factor one more time. “We need proper planning and strategy to excel at these Games. We have learnt a lot and it’s about keeping your nerves stable. Looking forward to the World Championship and World Finals now,” Atanu said. “In the Olympics, every match is different, the situation, mindset, everything is different,” Das added. 

“Maybe, I took too much tension, it’s a game we have to deal with. Next time, I will try harder.” Proper planning and strategy includes a full-time national coach and mental trainers for all. There were talks of hiring a foreign coach but that died down as the pandemic struck last year. Players did have mental trainers but that could be more beneficial if used for the long haul.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atanu Das archery Olympics Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp