STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Avinash Sable overcomes all odds but luck plays spoilsport

At one point of time — mid race — Avinash Sable even came from behind and led for a very brief period as he realised that the pace was quite slow.

Published: 01st August 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Silver: Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service
BENGALURU: So close, yet so far. It would be an apt phrase to describe Avinash Sable’s Olympics debut in the 3000m steeplechase at Tokyo on Friday. In an event, where 15 athletes make it to the medal round, the Indian, who finished seventh in his heat with a timing of 8:18.12s — a new national record — was the 13th fastest, but he still missed the elusive finals spot.
How? As per the qualification rules, top three finishers from the three heats are automatic qualifiers and the remaining six are awarded to the best six non-automatic qualifiers. Interestingly, his timing was better than the top three athletes in the third heat. When it came to the last six spots, he had seventh-best timing, which meant he was out. The lady luck was not by his side. “I guess we have to say that Avinash was quite unlucky as he could make it to the finals of the event. But, performance-wise I am quite happy with what he achieved.” Amrish Kumar, Sable’s coach, told this daily from Tokyo.
Sable gave his best and was even pushing others in the heat around him. At one point of time — mid race — he even came from behind and led for a very brief period as he realised that the pace was quite slow. “If the race would get slow, it would have been bad for us (timing wise) so he also picked up pace and led also,” explained the coach. The pain of coming so close and missing out on the finals must be there, but Sable can walk around with his head held high. Sable has always delivered on the track for the last couple of years.
In fact, Sable, who bettered his own national record, has made a habit of breaking records. Be it the Worlds or domestic competitions, his timings have only improved after every competition. From the 2018 nationals to the last Federation Cup in March, he has broken the national record multiple times. And when he broke his own record in Tokyo once again, it just goes to show that he is not overawed by the big occasion.

"In whatever competitions he participates in, he is improving and creating records. When one competes at the top-most level like the Olympics here, not everyone can come up with a good performance. People also tend to get afraid, that was not the case with him," said Kumar. 

What makes his Olympics debut even more special is the fact that Sable had to miss out on some important training in the lead up to the quadrennial event. He was tested positive for Covid-19 late April when he was at his peak of preparations and that break in momentum with strict quarantine measures in place did not help his case. 

But, there is no point thinking of what has happened in the past. As per the coach, Sable will have a mini break, and will resume training to prepare him for big events like the Worlds and the Asian Games next year.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avinash Sable Tokyo Olympics steeplechase
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp