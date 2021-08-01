STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Colombia pictures: Martinez gives Pangal a rude awakening in maiden outing

Seeded No 1 in men’s 52-kg category, Amit was making his eagerly-awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo and was up against Colombia’s Yuberjen Martinez in the Round of 16.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Boxing great Mike Tyson had famously said the line before his big fight against Evander Holyfield. Amit Panghal and his coaching staff found what he meant on Saturday. 

Seeded No 1 in men’s 52-kg category, Amit was making his eagerly-awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo and was up against Colombia’s Yuberjen Martinez in the Round of 16. The team strategy was simple: make a fast start, try and get the opening two rounds in the bag and then manage the final three minutes. Amit followed the script and did enough to pocket the first. But that was that. By winning the opener, he had woken up the lion in Martinez.

Soon after the sound of the bell for Round 2, Martinez — sensing that he’s behind — came out like a beast and was all over the Indian, catching him totally off guard. Amit did try to deliver  counter-punches but it seemed futile as Martinez continued to land  those telling blows with accuracy. Forget about his plans, it was about surviving the onslaught for the Indian. The judges’ scores confirmed  Martinez’s dominance. He had deservedly won it.

Going into the third and final round, both the fighters were eq­ual on points. With barely much time to catch his breath, Am­it soon found himself trying to evade Martinez’s heavy pu­nches. Buoyed after the second-round performance, Martinez kept up the intensity level as Amit just couldn’t play to his strengths. After the end of the contest, Martinez raised both his hands, quite confident he had done enough to merit a win. Amit, meanwhile, seemed to be trying to catch his breath.

Martinez’s assertion was right. He had done enough to seal the win.  “Our game plan was to get the first and the second round. But it is tough to execute your plan. When he was fresh (opening), he was scoring and winning. You would think that Amit would be fresh, but Martinez was relentless and left him powerless,” Santiago Nieva, India high performance manager, told this daily.

Going into the fight, Amit had entered the contest as the favourite. But Martinez is a Rio Olympics silver medallist for a reason, albeit in lower-weight category. This was always going to be a tough fight. “You feel Amit. He’s devastated. He wanted to do well for his family, for himself. Nobody wants to led do­wn the country. This is a tou­gh loss, not much you can say for now,” Nieva said.

Anticipating this fight, Amit had had recently sparred with the Colombian during the te­a­m’s training camp in Italy. He had three one on one sparring sessions. Those sessions had been tough too, according to Nieva but they had entered this contest with optimism after the Indian had delivered his best in the last session. “We had entered this fight with lot of hope and we knew it was going to be a tough fight. He is an Olympic silver medallist and has years of experience. Like Amit is for India, he is the face of boxing in Colombia,” Nieva said. 

“We have to analyse the fight closely. I don’t think there’s a single reason on why Amit missed out. It’s a tough loss. We need to see where we can improve and become stronger. But I can say Martinez is one of the main reason why he lost. He really stepped up,” he added.
 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
amit panghal olympics Yuberjen Martinez
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp