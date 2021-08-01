STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova secure gold in women's doubles tennis

Barbora Krejcikova, who also won the Roland Garros singles trophy earlier this year, and Katerina Siniakova were dominant from the word go.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during the women's doubles gold medal match of the tennis competition against Switzerland at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot during the women's doubles gold medal match of the tennis competition against Switzerland at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova claimed gold by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in the final of women's doubles tennis here at Ariake Tennis -- Centre Court on Sunday.

Czech pair added the Olympic women's doubles title to their French Open crown. The top seeds edged a tight opening set before racing through the second to win 7-5, 6-1 on their fifth match point. Match lasted for one hour and 25-minute.

Krejcikova, who also won the Roland Garros singles trophy earlier this year, and Siniakova were dominant from the word go against Bencic and Golubic.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were the third Czech duo to reach the women's doubles Olympic final: silver medals were captured by Helena Sukova and the late Jana Novotna (Krejcikova's former mentor) in both 1988 and 1996, while Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka earned silver in 2012, as per WTA.

It is the Czech Republic's first Olympic gold medal in tennis. Slovak Miloslav Mecir took the singles title for Czechoslovakia on the sport's return to the Games in 1988.

With the second-place finish, Bencic and Golubic earned Switzerland's second straight Olympic silver medal in women's doubles, following Timea Bacsinszky and Martina Hingis in 2016.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katerina Siniakova Barbora Krejcikova Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp