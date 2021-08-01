STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Had told Sindhu to keep attacking, says father PV Ramana

Sindhu's father also revealed that Sindhu would be coming to Delhi on August 3 and he plans to go to the national capital to receive her daughter.

Published: 01st August 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and her father PV Ramana

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and her father PV Ramana. (Photo| ANI and AP)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: As ace shuttler PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, her father PV Ramana on Sunday said he is impressed with the way her daughter kept on attacking in the bronze medal match.

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

"I want to thank the Government of India, Sports Authority of India and I am grateful to them for giving her the encouragement. I am happy that she has won a medal for the country. Playing the bronze medal match can be painful, yesterday I motivated her a lot, thank God, with the blessings of everyone, she has brought a medal. I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. She has brought name and fame to the country," Sindhu's father Ramana told reporters here at a press conference.

"Yesterday, I told her that you have given your best, just think you are giving me a gift and play on the court. She had tears in her eyes, good that she has recovered and come back. Overall, she was very aggressive on the court, I just told her to keep attacking," he added.

Sindhu's father also revealed that Sindhu would be coming to Delhi on August 3 and he plans to go to the national capital to receive her daughter. "I told her that I'll come to Delhi, I think she is coming to Delhi on August 3. Olympics is not a small event where you get a medal, a medal is a medal. I am happy with the way she has worked. I am confident she will play next Olympics also. We have to get as many medals to the country. Sindhu is focused and she has that hunger. She enjoys the game. Sindhu is 26, with age you get more experience. I have seen that in the entire Tokyo Olympics," said Ramana.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

ALSO WATCH | PV Sindhu tames China's Bing Jiao to secure second successive medal

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Ramana Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu Olympics 2021 Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp