STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India rejoices at shuttler PV Sindhu's second medal

Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China.

Published: 01st August 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against He Bing Jiao of China during thewomen's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics

PV Sindhu celebrates a point against He Bing Jiao of China during thewomen's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country rejoiced at badminton ace PV Sindhu winning her second Olympic medal with the sports fraternity hailing her feat and President Ram Nath Kovind lauding her for setting "a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence".

Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo.

"PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians". "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulating Sindhu on winning her historic bronze, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!"

India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulate Sindhu and said "you make us super proud !!!" Indian Olympic Association hailed Sindhu for becoming the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals.

Top wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful Bajrang Punia tweeted: "History has been created as its a back to back Olympic medal for India's @Pvsindhu1. She wins the BRONZE."

Former and current cricketers also congratulated Sindhu on her historic feat. "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement," said former India captain Anil Kumble.

The BCCI also tweeted its congratulatory message for the badminton star. "Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze," said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Sensational #Sindhu!! 2 olympics, 2 medals!! You've made the country proud. Hearty congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for this massive win!," tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma.

ALSO WATCH |

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Ram Nath Kovind Narendra Modi PV Sindhu win Badminton Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp