Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Fares El-Bakh 'lifts' record, wins gold in 96kg

El-Bakh lifted 177kg in the snatch before sliding into the clean and jerk and setting an Olympic record in that lift with a weight of 225kg.

Fares El-Bakh of Qatar competes in the men's 96kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Fares El-Bakh of Qatar competes in the men's 96kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Qatar's Fares El-Bakh on Saturday set a new Olympic record by lifting a total of 402kg in a dominant performance that fetched him gold in the men's 96kg weightlifting the Olympic Games.

Venezuelan Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez was closest behind El-Bakh to earn silver (387kg) while Anton Pliesnoi, competing for Georgia, took the bronze.

El-Bakh lifted 177kg in the snatch before sliding into the clean and jerk and setting an Olympic record in that lift with a weight of 225kg. It was one of the two Olympic Games records he broke; the other was the combined score of 402kg that turned out to be beyond the reach of his competitors.

El-Bakh attempted a world record 232kg clean and jerk but wasn't able to make the lift.

"I feel great, incredible. We worked hard for it. We went so far to get this and it feels better than ever," El-Bakh said after collecting his gold medal.

