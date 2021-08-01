STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev follows up win over Novak Djokovic with gold

Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after winning the men's single gold medal match of the tennis competition against Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Alexander Zverev reacts after winning the men's single gold medal match of the tennis competition against Karen Khachanov at the 2020 Olympics. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Alexander Zverev produced a comeback win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Then a dominant performance against Karan Khachanov in the final. The fifth-ranked German earned Olympic gold in style.

Zverev overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday for the biggest title of his career. "This is so much bigger than anything in the tennis world - in the sports world," Zverev said.

The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance. Zverev's previous best performance was reaching the final of last year's US Open, where he wasted a two-set lead in a five-set loss to Dominic Thiem.

IOC president Thomas Bach watched his fellow German win the title as a group of about 10 anti-Olympic protesters across the street from the Ariake Tennis Park made themselves heard inside Center Court. Play was not interrupted. "We all heard it. It was quite loud," Zverev said.

It's been quite a run for Zverev, who also dominated in the final two sets against Djokovic. Besides serving six aces, Zverev also showed his touch with a delicate topspin lob winner midway through the second set.

Combined with a series of backhand winners from Zverev that landed just inside the lines, Khachanov grew frustrated to the point that he slammed a ball high into the mostly empty stands between serves with Zverev ahead 5-0 in the third.

While the heat was again a factor with the temperature at 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and a heat index of 99 degrees F (37 degrees C), Zverev finished off the match so quickly - in 79 minutes - that it didn't really make an impact.

When it was over - after a big serve out wide on his first match point led to an error from Khachanov - Zverev went face-down on the court and cried. Zverev joined Steffi Graf as the only Germans to win gold in singles, with Graf having won in 1988 when she achieved the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam titles and the Olympics in the same year.

Djokovic also had a chance at the Golden Slam - until his loss to Zverev. Djokovic also lost the bronze medal match to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain on Saturday. In the women’s doubles final, the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat the Swiss pair of Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-1.

Bencic won gold in singles a day earlier by beating another Czech player, Marketa Vondrouova. Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil took the bronze in doubles.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Zverev Novak Djokovic Karan Khachanov Tennis Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games 2020 Olympics 2021 Olympics
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp