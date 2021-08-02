STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

After heat issues, tennis body seeks more days at next Games

The temperature consistently reached above 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and stifling humidity made it feel like 100 degrees F (38 degrees C) at Ariake Tennis Park.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Courts

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: One player was carted off in a wheelchair. Another said he could “die” and nearly passed out.

Extreme heat and humidity were major issues during the tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and the sport’s governing body said Sunday that it needs more competition days at future Games to provide better rest and care for its players.

The goal is an extended competition schedule with two more days for the next Olympics in Paris in three years, when tennis will be contested on the hallowed red-clay courts of Roland Garros — home of the French Open.

“What we really need is 11 days and more rest for the players,” International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said. “We have to talk to the stakeholders and to the tours.”

The temperature consistently reached above 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and stifling humidity made it feel like 100 degrees F (38 degrees C) at Ariake Tennis Park.

Spanish player Paula Badosa had to retire from her quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova because of heatstroke. She left the court in a wheelchair.

After complaints from top-ranked Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who came close to passing out and had trouble breathing, the ITF eventually shifted the start of play from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day — which is the morning in Tokyo this time of year, when the sun rises before 5 a.m.

But the schedule shift wasn't made until the sixth day of the nine-day competition.

In a change from five years ago, the men’s singles final at the Tokyo Games was best of three sets.

“The one area that we weren’t able to deal with was schedule,” said Kris Dent, the ITF’s senior executive director of professional tennis. “We have nine days. We needed to start at 11 at the start of the competition in order to make sure that we got through those initial 96 matches. We had a forecast of a typhoon coming through as well.

“The key element really is about player rest and, unfortunately, playing five events across nine days doesn’t allow us the luxury of giving the players enough rest. That’s going to be a high priority for us moving forward into Paris and Los Angeles,” Dent added, referring to the hosts of the next two Summer Games.

Djokovic had to withdraw from the bronze-medal match in mixed doubles with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic after getting worn down in two draining singles defeats.

“Certainly the players have been telling us that it’s important to them to be able to play in two or three events ... and what the Olympics mean to them,” Haggerty said. “We had conversations leading into the Olympics and we’ll do the same as we move forward.”

MENTAL HEALTH

Haggerty also addressed the growing discussion about athletes’ mental health at the Games.

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka recently took a two-month break from the sport to address her mental health after withdrawing from the French Open.

“I had reached out to Naomi’s team, actually before Roland Garros, to have conversations and we continued those here with her team when they were here as well,” Haggerty said. “Player health and mental health is so important to us. We’re there for the players and the tours are as well.”

The ITF will lead a mental health summit with the International Olympic Committee and other stakeholders in October, Haggerty said.

Osaka announced going into the French Open in late May that she wouldn’t speak to reporters at the Grand Slam tournament, saying those interactions create doubts for her. Then, after her first-round victory in Paris, she skipped the mandatory news conference.

Osaka was fined $15,000 and — surprisingly — publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she kept avoiding the media.

The next day, Osaka withdrew from the French Open entirely to take a mental health break, revealing she has dealt with depression.

She sat out Wimbledon, too, but returned at the Olympics and spoke with the media after each of her three matches, having lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

The next major tournament for Osaka should be the U.S. Open.

“I don’t know what the plans are for the USTA or any of Naomi’s plans as well," Haggerty said, "so they would be better informed.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennis Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp