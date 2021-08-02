STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Celebration time at Jharkhand's hockey nursery after Indian women qualify for Olympic semis

Simdega is the hometown of hockey player Salima Tete, a member of this Olympics team that is now the toast of the nation.

Simdega, Jharkhand’s Hockey Nursery, celebrates Indian Women Hockey Team qualifying for Olympic semifinals. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Simdega, a Maoist hotbed also known as Jharkhand's nursery of hockey queens, is celebrating after the Indian women hockey team stunned world No 2 Australia and reached the Olympic semifinals. People were seen congratulating each other and hoping that the girls will bring at least one more medal for the country.

Notably, Simdega is the hometown of hockey player Salima Tete, a member of this Olympics team that is now the toast of the nation.

The President of Hockey Simdega harped on the fact that this is the first instance of the Indian women's hockey team reaching the Olympic semifinals. He hoped that they will return with a gold medal as the men's team had last done in 1980.

Coach Pratima Barwa, for her part, said Tete had made her proud by getting selected for the Olympics.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: With Indian women's hockey team creating history, fans compare coach Marijne to 'Kabir Khan'

"I really feel proud that Salima Tete, after taking coaching from me, got selected and is playing for the country at the Tokyo Olympics," said the coach. Barwa is confident that Team India will reach the finals now.

Parents of another hockey player Nikki Pradhan from Khunti are also getting congratulatory messages from various quarters. Nikki's mother said that she does not like watching hockey matches. Her reason was simple.

"I am afraid of watching the matches as it hurts me if she falls down on the ground while playing," said Jeetan Pradhan. She expressed her happiness at the fact that Team India has reached the semi-finals and hoped that the team will grab the gold medal.

Nikki's coach too was overwhelmed with joy after he heard of the team's incredible win.

"I have come here to congratulate parents of Nikki Pradhan as Team India has reached the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a really historical moment and I believe that Team India will continue the winning spree and clinch the gold medal in Hockey," said coach Dashrath Mahto. 

What can be more satisfactory than the fact that one of our students has made it to the Indian Women's hockey team and is playing at the Olympics, he added.

