STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Coach Park told me there is a difference between a fourth position and bronze: PV Sindhu

Park Tae-sang lifted her, helping Sindhu recalibrate her focus for the bronze medal match.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's PV Sindhu hugs her coach Park Tae Sang after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during women's singles badminton bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last few days has been quite a rollercoaster ride for PV Sindhu. After going down in the semifinals, thereby missing out on the golden chance to become an Olympic champion, the ace shuttler was reduced to tears later. That overwhelming emotion could have affected anyone. But Sindhu's Olympics was not over yet and she couldn't afford to let that setback linger on in her mind. She still had a chance to win a bronze medal. That's when her coach Park Tae-sang lifted her, helping Sindhu recalibrate her focus.

"After the semifinals, I was sad, we were all in tears. But that was the time, we had to keep our emotions in check and we had to be strong. Park said that 'there is a difference between a fourth position and a bronze' and that really mattered. Next day, I knew I could do my best," Sindhu said in a virtual meeting on Monday.

Those were just the words that Sindhu needed to hear as Sindhu went on to make history just the very next day. That too, in some style. Her rival from China, He Bingjiao, had no answers as Sindhu dismantled her shot by shot. After getting over the line, Sindhu was again filled with emotions. But this time, it was a positive one.

"I went into the game with the mindset that I have to give my 100 per cent and get that medal (bronze). I was blank (after the victory), my coach was literally in tears, it was a big moment. I hugged him and said 'Thank you'. It was his effort too. I didn't know what to do... then after 5-6 seconds, I shouted, so all the emotions came together at once," the 26-year-old, who added another feather to her decorated cap by winning her second Olympic medal on Monday, recalled.

It was also a massive lift for Park, who has been guiding Sindhu for around one-and-a-half years. Roped in to train men's singles players, the 42-year-old from South Korea has been associated with Sindhu since Kim Ji Hyun's departure in 2019. "I'm really happy because this is the first time my player has got a medal in my coaching career," Park said.

Both Sindhu and Park were visibly happy during the meeting. Park, despite the language barrier, has managed to build a strong rapport with the Indian. "When I first started teaching Sindhu, she was already a big Olympic star. I felt a little pressure but I tried. My Korean players also didn't get an Olympic medal, so I thought I could try to get her a gold. We failed, but bronze is also a very big medal," he said.

One of the big decisions that Sindhu had taken before the Games was moving out of Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Gachibowli Stadium. That call had raised some eyebrows. But Sindhu said she always knew that decision would pay off. "From the beginning there was no controversy, I mean, we had this opportunity to play in conditions similar to Olympics, so from February we have been playing there, it has really helped us because drift played a big role and I learnt a lot in Gachibowli, I learnt to control the shuttle better," she said.

"It had international standard courts with air conditioners, which was important. So I feel it was the best decision...We also got used to different players from Suchitra academy also. It was important."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Park Tae-sang
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp