Coach Park told me there is a difference between a fourth position and bronze: PV Sindhu

CHENNAI: The last few days has been quite a rollercoaster ride for PV Sindhu. After going down in the semifinals, thereby missing out on the golden chance to become an Olympic champion, the ace shuttler was reduced to tears later. That overwhelming emotion could have affected anyone. But Sindhu's Olympics was not over yet and she couldn't afford to let that setback linger on in her mind. She still had a chance to win a bronze medal. That's when her coach Park Tae-sang lifted her, helping Sindhu recalibrate her focus.

"After the semifinals, I was sad, we were all in tears. But that was the time, we had to keep our emotions in check and we had to be strong. Park said that 'there is a difference between a fourth position and a bronze' and that really mattered. Next day, I knew I could do my best," Sindhu said in a virtual meeting on Monday.

Those were just the words that Sindhu needed to hear as Sindhu went on to make history just the very next day. That too, in some style. Her rival from China, He Bingjiao, had no answers as Sindhu dismantled her shot by shot. After getting over the line, Sindhu was again filled with emotions. But this time, it was a positive one.

"I went into the game with the mindset that I have to give my 100 per cent and get that medal (bronze). I was blank (after the victory), my coach was literally in tears, it was a big moment. I hugged him and said 'Thank you'. It was his effort too. I didn't know what to do... then after 5-6 seconds, I shouted, so all the emotions came together at once," the 26-year-old, who added another feather to her decorated cap by winning her second Olympic medal on Monday, recalled.

It was also a massive lift for Park, who has been guiding Sindhu for around one-and-a-half years. Roped in to train men's singles players, the 42-year-old from South Korea has been associated with Sindhu since Kim Ji Hyun's departure in 2019. "I'm really happy because this is the first time my player has got a medal in my coaching career," Park said.

Both Sindhu and Park were visibly happy during the meeting. Park, despite the language barrier, has managed to build a strong rapport with the Indian. "When I first started teaching Sindhu, she was already a big Olympic star. I felt a little pressure but I tried. My Korean players also didn't get an Olympic medal, so I thought I could try to get her a gold. We failed, but bronze is also a very big medal," he said.

One of the big decisions that Sindhu had taken before the Games was moving out of Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Gachibowli Stadium. That call had raised some eyebrows. But Sindhu said she always knew that decision would pay off. "From the beginning there was no controversy, I mean, we had this opportunity to play in conditions similar to Olympics, so from February we have been playing there, it has really helped us because drift played a big role and I learnt a lot in Gachibowli, I learnt to control the shuttle better," she said.

"It had international standard courts with air conditioners, which was important. So I feel it was the best decision...We also got used to different players from Suchitra academy also. It was important."