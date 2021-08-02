STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar from state over phone

Indian men's hockey team had scored a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match in Tokyo on Thursday.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday spoke to Vivek Sagar who is a part of the Indian hockey team at the Olympics and hails from Hoshangabad district in the state.

Congratulating Sagar for scoring a goal in the match against Argentina that had ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan said, "Play and emerge victorious. People of Madhya Pradesh are with you."

"I also congratulate you for your performance in the game. I am sure the team will continue to win more successes," official sources said quoting Chouhan.

Indian men's hockey team had scored a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Indian men's hockey team went on to defeat Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semifinals of the Olympics Games after 49 years on Sunday.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar is a resident of Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in Hoshangabad district.

