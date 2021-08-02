STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Bajrang, Vinesh carry medal hopes; Ravi Dahiya too a strong contender

Wrestling is one sport which promised at least three podium finishes and anything less than that will be a below par show, irrespective of the colour of the medal.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Their remarkable performances in the build-up to the Tokyo Games creating high hopes of multiple medals at the Olympics, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will have spotlight on them when India's seven wrestlers, beginning with Sonam Malik, open their campaigns here from Tuesday.

Wrestling is one sport which promised at least three podium finishes and anything less than that will be a below par show, irrespective of the colour of the medal.

Apart from Bajrang (FS 65kg) and Vinesh (WW 53kg), Ravi Dahiya (FS 57kg) is expected to deliver at the biggest stage in the next few days.

The 19-year-old Sonam will be first to take mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia's Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

Both Sonam and Anshu Malik, also 19, carry with themselves an unpredictability factor, being new to the senior circuit.

They have the spunk, grit and gumption.

Anshu has a complete game and is getting better by the day.

There is no pressure on them to deliver and if even they return without medals, they will be richer in experience.

But when it comes to their senior Vinesh, the Balali girl is going to the Games as top seed and save Mayu Mukaida from Japan, she is a capable of beating all contenders even as the competition will be very tight in her category.

Vinesh has got better on defence and unmatched when it comes to counter-attack skills and it showed in her Asian title winning show this season.

However the Asian championship and other events were without powerhouse Japan and strong China.

The men's challenge will be led by Bajrang, who too is a much respected wrestler at the global level.

In his last 10 international tournaments, he has won six gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

His superior stamina sets him apart but his leg defence will be tested in a very competitive category where at least 5-6 wrestlers are capable of winning gold.

Talk about Ravi and he too is a genuine medal contender but has not attracted much attention.

He possesses immense strength, stamina and is technically sound.

Most of the times he has won his bouts on technical superiority.

However, he can't afford to leave too much work for the second period as it happened at the Poland Open, where he conceded a 0-8 lead in the final and ran out of time to cover it.

Zavur Uguev (RUS) and Suleyman Atli (Turkey) will be threats in his category.

Finally, one wrestler who is going a bit under-prepared in terms of competition time is Deepak Punia (FS 86kg).

The 2019 World Championship silver medallist has not competed since the 2020 World Cup.

He has been nursing a left elbow injury and withdrew from the Poland Open, which was the last event in run up to Olympics.

He has got results on the senior circuit but Olympics are a different beast.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat Sonam Malik Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp