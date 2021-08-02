STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Families of history-making women hockey players revel in spotlight

Rani Rampal's father Rampal told reporters at their home in Shahabad, Kurukshetra that 'we are immensely happy at the team's performance.'

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Team India celebrates after winning their women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: They have seen them grow through challenging circumstances and families of Indian women hockey players, who made history by reaching their maiden Olympic semifinals, celebrated the achievement, hoping that they would go further and fetch the gold medal in Tokyo.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, whose solitary goal in the 22nd minute gave India the winning lead against the mighty Australians, hails from Amritsar and her family said they have been celebrating continuously.

"It is all god's blessings, I am very proud of her. She has worked very hard," said her father Satnam Singh.

Rani Rampal's father Rampal told reporters at their home in Shahabad, Kurukshetra that "we are immensely happy at the team's performance."

He recalled that right from her childhood, Rani was determined to play hockey and has proved that her decision was right.

"We are happy with the way the entire team played at the Olympics. We are at the threshold of winning gold and I am confident we will," said Rampal, who used to work as a cart-puller.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia played a stellar role in thwarting an attacking Australian team on Monday and her father Mahender Punia told reporters in Sirsa that "the entire country is proud at the performance of the team."

"Entire country wants them to win gold. The team gave their best today and we are confident that they will be back with gold," he said.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij spoke to Rani Rampal and congratulated her for the historic feat.

"Had a telephonic talk with elated Rani Rampal,Captain of India's women hockey team at #TokyoOlympics which created history, It's the biggest moment. Congratulated her and entire team. Wished her to achieve the ultimate (gold) in #Tokyo Olympics," Vij said in a tweet.

He also congratulated the men's hockey team for reaching the semifinals.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar also congratulated the women and men's hockey teams for their stupendous performance.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurjit Kaur Rani Rampal Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp