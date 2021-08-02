STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Need courage and mindset to come back after losing opening matches, says Rani Rampal

Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's Gurjit Kaur (2) and Australia's Savannah Fitzpatrick, above, chase the ball during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was proud of the Women in Blue as the team executed their plans well against Australia and booked a historic berth in the final four of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

"I am super proud of the team especially each individual player. Before the game, we just said one thing to each other, give it all that you have then we will see what will happen, just don't focus on the semi-final or final. We just concentrated on sixty minutes and we put all our energy and focus on our jobs," Rani Rampal told reporters after the match.

"By scoring the goal in the first half and then defending it especially against a team like Australia is not easy. We played as a team and according to the plan of our coaches."

"When we entered the tournament, everyone thought our pool was tough and it was tough. After losing opening matches with such margins it's not easy to come back in the tournament and it needs a lot of courage and mindset.

"The first half against the Netherlands gave us a lot of confidence and after the Great Britain match, we all were crying because of not that we lost the match but because that we didn't follow the plan. We are in semis now and it's an open game now. We will celebrate for a little today and will focus on the next game."

Earlier on Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.

Talking about both men's and women's hockey teams reaching semis, Rani said, "There can't be any bigger moment to be proud of in Indian Hockey because if team sports does anything it unites the nation."

Reflecting on the moment of victory, the Indian skipper pointed, "I couldn't believe it for a second and it feels like I was dreaming."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Rampal Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp