Armand Duplantis wins pole vault gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault.

The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02 meters and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record.

Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 meters he set in Glasgow last year.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 meters.

Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters.