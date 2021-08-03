STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Australian Andrew Hoy, 62, oldest Olympic medallist since 1968

It was the 62-year-old's fifth Olympic medal in total -- three of them gold -- but his first since Sydney 2000.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Andrew Hoy displays his bronze medal he won in the equestrian eventing jumping individual final at Equestrian Park in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Australian Andrew Hoy became the oldest medallist at the Olympics since 1968 when he took silver in the equestrian eventing team competition at the Tokyo Games on Monday.

It was the 62-year-old's fifth Olympic medal in total -- three of them gold -- but his first since Sydney 2000.

Hoy was not done there, following up soon after with bronze in the eventing individual competition.

"I'm actually grateful people can still say how old I am because when I started in the sport I used to be really proud of being the youngest person in the team," said Hoy, whose first Olympic medal stretches back to 1992.

"When people meet me in the village they say, 'Hey, so what do you do? Are you an official?'

"And I say, 'Well, I'm an athlete'."

Hoy is still not old enough to trump Switzerland's Louis Noverraz, who won silver in sailing at age 66 at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrew Hoy Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp