STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Court denied Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's legal bid to run 200 meters in Tokyo Olympics

Sports' highest court has detailed the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took Monday in the hours after she sought protection in Japan during an airport standoff to avoid returning to Belarus.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya waged — and lost — a legal fight to run in the 200 meters at the Olympics while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to leave the Tokyo Games safely.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport outlined Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took in the hours after she sought protection in Japan during an airport standoff on Sunday to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

CAS said in a statement that it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling that would have allowed her to run at the Olympic Stadium on Monday. The heats were held in the morning and the semifinals were in the evening.

Tsimanouskaya “was not able to prove her case to get an interim relief,” the court said in a statement, without giving details.

The IOC said Tuesday the Belarusian Olympic team’s role in sparking the diplomatic incident is being formally investigated. The scope of the IOC’s investigation is likely to include Belarusian officials hustling Tsimanouskaya to the airport and withdrawing her from the 200.

The CAS decision to deny the 24-year-old runner of an urgent interim ruling to clear her to compete was made by the head of the court at the Tokyo Games. The judge is American lawyer Michael Lenard, the vice president of the CAS management board who represented the United States in handball at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Tsimanouskaya sought and got protection from Japanese authorities at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday to avoid returning to Belarus. She then went to the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday and was given a visa to enter that country. Poland is a member of the European Union, while Belarus is not.

Tsimanouskaya has been vilified in the autocratic country for using social media to criticize Belarusian track officials in Tokyo. She said they entered her in the 4x400 relay team, a distance she does not run, without her consent.

Tsimanouskaya competed in the 100 heats on Friday. She placed fourth in her heat and did not advance.

The sprinter’s Olympic future could now be with Poland. The IOC said it had contacted team officials from Poland about Tsimanouskaya resuming her career, and from Belarus about its investigation.

“We have asked for a report from the (Belarus national Olympic committee),” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. “We want it today. We need to hear everyone involved. Obviously that can take time.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp