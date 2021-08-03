STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cutting-edge technology for timings at Tokyo 2020

OMEGA provides the results of every athlete in every sport using the latest technology, new positioning systems and motion sensors.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic Rings

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Official Olympic timekeeper OMEGA was ready and waiting last year for Tokyo 2020.

A further year on from the Coronavirus pandemic and the Swiss watch giant is finally able to put its plans into action, serving the Olympics for the 29th time since its first involvement in 1932.

Five new sports have been added to the sports programme at Tokyo 2020, and OMEGA has adapted its timing technology accordingly.

One of the five debutant events is sport climbing, which will be the second sport after swimming where athletes can time themselves using OMEGA's revolutionary touch pads.

Company CEO Alain Zobrist says the company takes pride in its role as an official timekeeper for the Games, but also recognises the responsibility that comes with the position, saying that mistakes are simply not an option.

