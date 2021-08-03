STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Day 13 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain to headline action on August 4

Following is India's schedule on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:02 PM

Lovlina Borgohain, of India, in red, delivers a punch to Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei, during their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Lovlina Borgohain, of India, in red, delivers a punch to Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei, during their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST

Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal 1:11 am IST

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1:4 am IST

Hockey

India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30 pm IST

Wrestling

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
