India's Day 13 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain to headline action on August 4
Following is India's schedule on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Published: 03rd August 2021 10:02 PM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:03 PM | A+A A-
India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Athletics
Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST
Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal 1:11 am IST
Golf
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1:4 am IST
Hockey
India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30 pm IST
Wrestling
Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.