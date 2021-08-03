STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sena Irie becomes Japan's first woman champion in Olympic boxing

It was disappointment for Nesthy Petecio, who had been looking to earn the Philippines' first Olympic gold in the country's proud boxing history.

Japan's Sena Irie, right, celebrates defeating Philippines's Nesthy Petecio, left, to win the women's featherweight 60-kg final. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Sena Irie became the first Japanese woman to win Olympic boxing gold on Tuesday, defeating Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines on unanimous points to take the featherweight title in Tokyo.

Judges' scorecards -- which are now displayed after each round to make Olympic boxing more transparent -- unanimously had the 20-year-old Irie ahead after round one.

Both boxers were letting their fists go in a lively and open contest at Kokugikan Arena, which is usually used for Japan's national sport, sumo.

The 29-year-old Petecio, the 2019 world champion, had the better of the second round. 

The third was also highly competitive, but it was Irie who got the nod from the judges, putting her hand over her mouth and crying.

The Philippines are still in contention for another gold, with Carlo Paalam facing another Japanese fighter, Ryomei Tanaka, in the men's flyweight semi-finals on Thursday.

Paalam, who is now guaranteed at least bronze, defeated Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in his quarter-final Tuesday.

From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
