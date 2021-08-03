STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

'Sky's the limit' for Venezuela's Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas

She played a variety of ball sports before turning to athletics, trying her hand at different disciplines before landing on the triple jump.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: As a child growing up in a Venezuelan slum, Yulimar Rojas's athletic prowess was clear for all to see. 

She played a variety of ball sports before turning to athletics, trying her hand at different disciplines before landing on the triple jump -- in which she broke the world record at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Undeterred by her humble beginnings, the 25-year-old, pink-haired star is today the pride of her community and a symbol of hope for other poverty-stricken youngsters in a country mired in economic crisis.

"The sky is the limit," Rojas told AFP ahead of the games, an example of the go-getter attitude described by her family and former coach.

Born in Caracas, Rojas grew up in Pozuelos, an indigent quarter of small brick and zinc houses outside the coastal Venezuelan town of Puerto la Cruz.

"We raised Yuli in a humble universe with lots of problems," her mother, Yulecsi Rodriguez, 51, told AFP on a recent visit to the neighborhood that gave rise to the long-limbed champion.

"She has always been hyperactive, and she has always loved sports," Rodriguez added.

As a kid, Rojas was forever bouncing a softball against a rock outside their home -- but threw so hard she smashed many, her sister Yerilda Zapata recalled.

That rock is now all that remains of the rickety house in which Rojas grew up, dismantled over time by the elements.

- 'I have no words' -

The family now lives in the nearby town of Barcelona, where on Sunday, after a sleepless night, Rodriguez watched her daughter conquer the world on a big screen sponsored by the Venezuelan Olympics committee, surrounded by loved ones and neighbors.

A 10-meter Venezuelan flag fluttered from the house.

"I knew she was going for that record, from the beginning I knew it," said Zapata, so excited by her sibling's achievement she could hardly speak.

"I have no words to describe how I feel. It's too much."

As a child, Rojas used to do sports at the Salvador de la Plaza complex, a stone's throw from home, where her former coach Jesus Velasquez says she and other young athletes helped dig the jumping pit in the shadow of a jujube tree.

"Since she was little, she was good at everything: kickball (a form of baseball played with the feet), softball, basketball, football," recounted her step-father Pedro Zapata, a former professional boxer who raised Rojas and fostered in her a love of sport.

When she later turned her attention to athletics, she excelled in sprinting, but showed a particular talent for the high jump.

She won gold in this discipline at the South American Games of 2014, but changed to the triple jump that same year.

"One day, I was coaching some young people in the triple jump, she came out, started chatting with them, saying: 'I bet I can beat you.' Just like that she jumped... 12 meters," said Velasquez -- a jaw-dropping achievement for a first-ever attempt.

"They said we were crazy," added the coach of Rojas' decision to change disciplines after having excelled in competitive high jumping.

Added Rojas: "It was a good kind of crazy... I fell in love with the triple jump. It was the best decision of my life."

Following her passion, she was world champion twice -- in 2017 and 2019 -- before becoming the Olympic record-holder.

Those who know her say it was not a matter of raw talent alone.

Rojas was tireless on the track, said her coach.

"At training she always wanted more: 'Coach, one more jump'. I would say, 'OK, another', and then again: 'Coach, another jump," he recalled.

On Sunday, Rojas set a world record of 15.67 meters on her sixth and final jump in Tokyo, smashing the previous best of 15.50m set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995.

It was the first world record of the Tokyo Olympics athletics program.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yulimar Rojas Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp