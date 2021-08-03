STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

The US women will no doubt look different after the Olympics

The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for some of the biggest stars on the US women's national team.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Carli Lloyd leaves the field after being defeated 1-0 by Canada during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Kashima, Japan.

United States' Carli Lloyd leaves the field after being defeated 1-0 by Canada during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Kashima, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KASHIMA: The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for some of the biggest stars on the U.S. women's national team, including forward Carli Lloyd.

The United States plays its final game of the Tokyo Games on Thursday in Kashima. The Americans, who lost to Canada 1-0 in the semifinals, will face Australia for the bronze medal.

Lloyd, the oldest player on the team at 39, has often said that after this Olympics she'll be ready for the next phase.

First, however, she'd like one last medal — no matter the color.

“We've got another game to play, that's all I'm thinking about,” said Lloyd, who scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final. “If we're not going to walk away with a gold medal, I'd like to walk away with a bronze medal at the very least.”

Other Americans could decide to move on, too. Megan Rapinoe and captain Becky Sauerbrunn are both 36. Tobin Heath is 33. While still young, Heath will be 35 when the next big tournament, the World Cup, rolls around in 2023.

Nine of the players on the roster are in their 30s, including all of the forwards except for Lynn Williams. The original 18 players named to the Tokyo squad — rosters were later expanded to include four alternates — had the oldest average age of any previous U.S. Olympic team.

“I was wondering how quick that question would come up,” Rapinoe said with a laugh when asked about her future. “You guys are trying to put me out to pasture."

She said she hadn't really put too much thought into it — at least nothing she'd be willing to share.

“Of course, I'll obviously think about it after the tournament,” she said. “We don't really get the luxury of going one year at a time. We kind of have to think in these four-year blocks. So I haven't even thought about that, just trying to prepare for this, prepare for the next game.”

And it's anyone's guess which direction U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will go with the team in the future, but it's clear that the 2019 World Cup winners did not meet expectations in Tokyo.

They looked out of sorts, in fact.

The U.S. team opened with a 3-0 loss to nemesis Sweden — which also knocked the United States out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the quarterfinals. That snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak that dated back to January 2019.

The Americans rebounded with a 6-1 victory over New Zealand, boosted by a pair of own-goals, before a 0-0 draw with Australia to make it out of the group stage. After the United States advanced 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Canada proved unbeatable in the semifinals.

"We kind of had a feeling they were ripe for the picking,” Canada captain Christine Sinclair said.

Lloyd agreed that the U.S. team hadn't shown their usual dominance. The Americans were looking to score a fifth gold medal, as well as become the first team to win an Olympic title following a World Cup victory.

“I don't think with the caliber of players we displayed anything of what we're capable of," Lloyd said. “You saw glimpses, but at the end of the day, it's a small margin to get by.”

The U.S. was hurt against Canada when starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was injured and had to leave the game in the 30th minute. Jessie Fleming scored the lone goal from a penalty kick in the 74th minute against Naeher's backup, Adrianna Franch.

Canada will play for the gold medal against Sweden on Friday at the Olympic Stadium.

Now a veteran of four Olympics, Lloyd said it was too early to really know what went wrong. That would come later with perspective.

“It happens. You can't win them all. This was my eighth tournament and they've all be different. They've all had a different storyline. They've all started and finished in a different fashion,” Lloyd said. “Some have been pretty, some have been ugly, some we've just scraped by. This one we didn't get by.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp