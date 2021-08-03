STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Athing Mu wins gold for US in women's 800 meters

Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Athing Mu, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 800-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.

88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women's 800.

