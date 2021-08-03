STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor fails to qualify for final

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:59 PM

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

By PTI

TOKYO: Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A here on Tuesday.

Toor, who had qualified for Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitors.

Competing with a heavily bandaged shoulder, his next two throws were fouls.

The below-par show meant that Toor made an exit even before the start of second qualification.

Those who cleared 21.20m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualifying rounds made the final cut.

