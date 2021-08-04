Happy homecoming: Rousing welcome for Olympic medallist PV Sindhu

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu returned to India to a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday. As soon as she stepped out, there was a sea of fans waiting outside and they gave the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals a befitting welcome with drums and dhols.

She was welcomed by Badminton Association of India general secretary, Ajay Singhania, along with other SAI officials at the airport. Wearing a mask, the 26-year-old walked through the terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff present. She was constantly flanked by security officers on her way out.

The shuttler from Hyderabad along with her South Korean coach Park Tae-sang were felicitated by Singhania at the airport. "I am very happy and excited of course, everybody congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment," Sindhu said.

From there, the duo were whisked away to another felicitation ceremony organised by the sports ministry. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Sindhu is amongst India's greatest Olympians. She is India's icon, inspiration and has caught the imagination of every Indian who dreams of playing for the country. Her incredible achievement — that of winning two Olympic medals in two consecutive Olympic Games will inspire a generation of budding."

A visibly elated Sindhu said she was disappointed that she could not make it past the semifinals but was happy returning with a medal, her second straight medal at the Olympic Games. "I would like to thank each one of my fans. Though we played without fans in the stadium, I am sure billions have supported me

from India and this success is the result of their wishes. I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and sacrifices, and my coach for working with me and making this dream come true," she said.

The government funded Sindhu to the tune of nearly Rs 4 crore in the last Olympic cycle, including travel to 52 international tournaments besides training camps in Hyderabad. Besides, in collaboration with Telangana Government, it facilitated her training in the Gachibowli Stadium ahead of the Olympic Games.

Her second Olympic medal came after a straight games victory over He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik. Sindhu's parents P Vijaya and PV Ramana travelled from Hyderabad to be part of the programme.