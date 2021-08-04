STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Day 14 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya to headline action on August 5

Following is India's schedule on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Published: 04th August 2021 08:48 PM

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Athletics

KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00 pm IST

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00 am IST

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00 am IST

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 am IST start

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45 pm IST start

Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45 pm IST start

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

