India's Day 14 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya to headline action on August 5

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Athletics
KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km race walk event: 1:00 pm IST
Golf
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2: 4:00 am IST
Hockey
India vs Germany in men's bronze medal match: 7:00 am IST
Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women's freestyle 53kg; 8:00 am IST
Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women's freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 am IST start
Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 2:45 pm IST start
Deepak Punia in men's freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 2:45 pm IST start
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
Check out the Indian contingent's schedule at the #TokyoOlympics Games for August 5.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 4, 2021
For #Tokyo2020 LIVE updates: https://t.co/2xzm94lZhV@IndiaSports @ianuragthakur @Xpress_Sports @indraneel0 #IndiaAtOlympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/544Lwiq3v6