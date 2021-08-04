STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis agonizes over missed world record vault

The 21-year-old American-born Swede made three attempts to break his own mark of 6.18 metres after he had won the final, coming close on the first attempt at 6.19m.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Armand Duplantis awoke on Wednesday as Olympic champion in the pole vault -- but admitted it might break his heart to see how close he was to beating his own world record.

The 21-year-old American-born Swede made three attempts to break his own mark of 6.18 metres after he had won the final, coming close on the first attempt at 6.19m.

Duplantis took his first Olympic title with a best mark of 6.02m ahead of Chris Nilsen of the United States, who cleared 5.97m in the absence of his compatriot Sam Hendricks, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. 

"I barely remembered the jump itself," Duplantis said. 

"I just remember while I was going over I was like, 'that's the world record, that's it right here'.

"I really thought I had it, but I just touched it a little bit too much on my way down.

"I have not seen it. It was close? It's going to break my heart?"

Duplantis, who has an American father and a Swedish mother, said fulfilling the expectations of not just the Swedes but a whole host of pole vault fans had lifted a weight off his shoulders.   

"I am just relieved," he said. "I feel like I can breathe now.

"I really enjoyed jumping out there."

- 'Just chill now' -
He said he almost had too much time to think on the infield of the Olympic Stadium on a sweltering Tokyo evening.

He opted to pass several heights as one by one his opponents dropped out, leaving just 23-year-old Nilsen as the man to beat.

"Especially after (passing) 5.70m and 5.87m, having those long breaks it felt really stressful in the moment and a lot of nerves," he said.

Duplantis, who is coached by his former pole vaulter father Greg, said he could now rest easy. 

"Coming in as the huge favourite where everybody puts the pressure on you to win it's just like, 'ahh I can just chill now'," he said.

"I can just enjoy the moment because I did it. I did it. I am the Olympic champion now."

Duplantis -- who had to settle for silver in the 2019 world championships behind Kendricks -- admitted that his laid-back nature had been seriously tested ahead of the Olympics.

"A week or two ago I was starting (to feel the pressure)," he said.

"When we had the training camp there was definitely nights when I could not shut my brain off."

Duplantis said even world championships could not compare to the pressure he felt going into the competition in Tokyo.  

"It was a pretty overwhelming feeling because I've jumped in big meets but never anything like this," he said.

"I was a big favourite, everything was on me. I tried to be chilled about it, but it was stressful.

"So that's why in a way I really enjoyed this experience but, damn, I'm glad it's over."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armand Duplantis Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp