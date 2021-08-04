STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia storm into Olympic semifinals, get closer to medal rounds

Fourth-seeded Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov by pure brute strength and agility at Mat A by 14-4. Meanwhile fighting on Mat C Deepak Punia edged China's Zushen Lin by 6-3.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (red) wrestles India's Kumar Ravi in their women's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Ravi Dahiya was his usual dominant self while Deepak Punia pulled off a decisive two-pointer towards the end of his quarterfinal as the two Indian wrestlers stormed into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, here on Wednesday.

Such was the dominance of 23-year Dahiya that he won both his bouts on technical superiority to set up a 57kg semifinal clash with Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

Deepak made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical superiority and then prevailed 6-3 against China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.

The fourth-seeded Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

Against Urbano, Dahiya remained dominant, apart from conceding a take-down in the first period.

The reigning Asian champion nailed the win with one minute and 10 seconds still remaining in the bout, which was stopped after he raced to a winning lead.

The Indian effected five take-down moves in the second period, showing his technical prowess.

Against Vangelov, Dahiya relied on his double leg attacks, building his lead gradually.

In the 86kg, the Nigerian had the power but Deepak was technically sound and won comfortably.

Against Lin, though, the 22-year-old Indian struggled.

He opened up a 3-1 lead but Lin effected a takedown to make it 3-3 and head on criteria.

The referee awarded two points to Deepak for a throw but the Chinese won the challenge.

With just 10 seconds to go and Chinese ahead on criteria, Deepak managed to get under Lin and with his strong grip pulled both of Lin's legs in the air and threw him for a two-pointer to clinch the contest.

He will now be up against 2018 world champion American David Morris Taylor.

The only disappointing result for India on the mat was the 2-8 defeat of Anshu Malik against European champion Irina Kurachikina.

Asian champion Anshu made a strong comeback after conceding a 0-4 lead against the Belarusian with two push out points.

She also managed to get hold of Kurachikina's right leg but could not complete the move.

On the counter attack, Anshu conceded another two-pointer but kept fighting.

The European relied on her experience to prevail.

Anshu's chances to come back in the competition will depend on Kurachikina's progress.

If the Belarusian makes the final, Anshu will get a repechage round.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Deepak Punia Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp