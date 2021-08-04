STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020: Greek Olympic artistic swimmers isolated over COVID cluster

The team have withdrawn from remaining competition and the seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for 'close contacts' of positive cases.

National banners hang from balconies at an athlete's village as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: All 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team are in isolation after five tested positive for coronavirus in the first cluster detected at the Games, Olympic officials said Wednesday.

The team have withdrawn from remaining competition and the seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for "close contacts" of positive cases, said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

None of those who tested positive so far require hospital care, Takaya added.

The team did not participate in the duet competition on Tuesday and have now withdrawn from the team competition, which will start later this week.

"It pains us to imagine the feelings of the athletes who have done a great deal to prepare for the Games and came all the way to Tokyo in this difficult situation," Takaya told a briefing.

"We pray for their swift recovery," Takaya said, adding that it was the first "cluster" discovered at the Games.

So far, Tokyo 2020 has reported 322 positive virus cases among its "stakeholders" including athletes, officials and media. Most of the positive cases have been among Japanese residents working as employees or contractors.

Postponed by a year over the virus, the Games are taking place under strict anti-infection rules. Tokyo itself is under a virus state of emergency and has registered record infection numbers in recent days.

