STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu arrives to a rousing welcome in Hyderabad

PV Sindhu was accorded a warm welcome after she landed in her hometown following her bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo Games.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu was accorded a warm welcome after she landed in her hometown on Wednesday following her bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo Games.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, who had won a silver at the Rio Games five years ago, was received by Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and other officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Goud felicitated Sindhu, her parents and others and wished that she should win gold medal in the next Olympics.

"Sindhu has made the country and the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh proud with her achievements," he said.

The 26-year-old thanked the minister and said the state government has supported her a lot.

She also thanked the government for letting her train in the Gachibowli Indoor stadium in the city in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and hoped to win many more medals in future.

She also thanked Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar for their support.

Sindhu was felicitated in New Delhi by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after her return to the country on Tuesday.

Sindhu had defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday to become only the second Indian and first woman from the country to win two Olympic medals.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu hyderabad ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp