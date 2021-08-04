STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain's dream was to win the gold medal, says father Tiken

Lovlina Borgohain is now only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh in Beijing 2008, and MC Mary Kom in London 2012 to win the bronze for India at Olympics.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GOLAGHAT: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain has stated his daughter's dream was to win gold after the 23-year-old settled for bronze in the semifinal of women's welterweight (64-69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey defeated Lovlina by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist after she dominated all the rounds in the bout.

Lovlina is now only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh in Beijing 2008, and MC Mary Kom in London 2012 to win the bronze for India at the showpiece event.

"I'm happy with her bronze medal. I don't watch her match live. I'll go to Guwahati airport to receive her," Tiken Borgohain told ANI, after the game.

"I'll talk to her later. She will be sad right now as her dream was to win the gold medal."

"Definitely not feeling good, as I have lost the match. Every time I have to settle for bronze so I am feeling bad about it," Lovlina had told reporters after her bout.

"A medal is a medal even if it is of Olympic or inter-district. I had prepared for gold and I was 100% sure that I will take the gold, this time around."

Talking about her Olympic dream, she said: "Since I have started boxing I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. I used to do every work and training session thinking about the Olympics. Am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiken Borgohain Lovlina Borgohain Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp