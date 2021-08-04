Tokyo Olympics: There is no athlete I support more than my 'son-in-law' Nayel Nassar, says Bill Gates

By Online Desk

KAMIYOGA: This year’s equestrian's individual jumping event included Egypt’s Nayer Nassar — the future son-in-law of Bill Gates.

Nassar ran a clean qualifier to earn a spot in Wednesday's finals.

“I support many athletes in the Tokyo Olympics at the moment,” Gates wrote on Instagram. “But there is no athlete I support more than my son-in-law Nayel Nassar. Good luck Nayel.”

Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, also ensured that she rooted for Nayer Nassar, who is engaged to her daughter Jennifer Gates.

Melinda wrote, "I always love watching the Olympics. The #TokyoOlympics are particularly special because I get to cheer on my future son-in-law, @nayelnassar! We are so proud of you, Nayel (and Igor)!"

Nayel Nassar, who was overwhelmed with the support he's been getting at Olympics, took to Instagram and thanked people for their support.

He wrote, “Igor is clear in our Olympic debut and sneaks into the individual final. Thank you, Igor and everyone rooting for us near and far. Only part of the job done, but so excited to be among the last ones standing after a very unforgiving qualifier. One fence down meant your individual bid was over. Been one heck of a journey so far, but hoping it’s only the start!"

Britain's Ben Maher had the fastest time among qualifiers who did not commit any penalties, a sharp showing as he begins his effort to follow countryman Nick Skelton as a gold medalist. Skelton retired after winning the 2016 championship.

Steve Guerdat, the 2012 gold medalist, took on four penalties and was eliminated. Springsteen's teammates Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut also failed to make the final.

Meanwhile, the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn’t detail how they would divide their assets.

Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at about $150 billion.

They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. The two were married in 1994 in Hawaii.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment worth about $50 billion. It has focused on global health and development and U.S. education issues since incorporating in 2000.

The two have said they will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation. However, if after two years Gates and French Gates decide they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier this month.

If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to foundation.”

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO WATCH |