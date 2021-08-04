STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia cruises into quarters in Freestyle 86kg category

Punia comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian never faced any real problems against Ekerekeme.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Punia. (Photo | PTI)

Deepak Punia. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian grappler Deepak Punia progressed into the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle 86kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat C on Wednesday.

Deepak Punia comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian never faced any real problems against Ekerekeme as he cruised into the next round of the competition.

The second-seeded Indian started the rather cagey contest with caution as he gathered two points against the Nigerian's defense in starting moments of the match. Agiomor soon took one point but Punia ended the first half on high with another two-pointer takedown.

Starting the second half, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, read the Nigerian game brilliantly and gave no chance whatsoever to him as the 22-year-old Indian demolished all defenses of Ekerekeme. Deepak managed to put an unanswered 8 points in the second period against the Nigerian.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano here on Mat A. Fourth-seeded Ravi comfortably overcame the challenge of Oscar Eduardo by the Technical Superiority of 13-2.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Punia Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp