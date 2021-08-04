STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, confirms another medal for India

The Indian was trailing 2-9 when Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clock ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:47 PM

Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev (right) and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHIBA: Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

The fourth-seeded Indian was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clock ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double-leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall.

Before this, Sushil Kumar was the only Indian to make it to the gold medal bout in 2012 London Games and settle for a silver.

The 23-year-old Dahiya had won both his previous bouts on technical superiority en route to the final.

Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

KD Jadhav had become India's first wrestler -- and the first individual Olympic medallist -- to win a bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

After that, Sushil enhanced wrestling's profile by winning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bettered the colour of the medal by claiming a historic silver in 2012 London Olympics.

That made Sushil India's only athlete with two individual Olympic medals for nine years, a feat that has now been matched by shuttler PV Sindhu.

In the same 2012 London Games, Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze.

Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she took a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games.

