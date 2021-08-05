STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Day 15 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia and Aditi Ashok to headline action on August 6

Following is India's schedule on the fifteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 12:43 AM

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the fifteenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Athletics

Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00 am IST

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00 pm IST

Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07 pm IST

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00 am IST

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00 am IST start

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

