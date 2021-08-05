STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dials members of Olympic medal-winning men's hockey team, hails historic triumph

Securing bronze by the hockey team at the ongoing Games at Tokyo will inspire future generations of sportspersons.

Indian players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Indian players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian hockey team members and congratulated them on the spectacular victory over Germany to secure the Olympic bronze medal. The 5-4 win against the Rio Olympic bronze medallist also ended India's 41-year medal drought at the marquee event.

"Odisha Chief Minister played a big role in that achievement. The Odisha government has been the sponsor of both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams since 2018 and has invested around Rs 150 crore", said Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera while congratulating the men's team. He also wished luck to the Indian women's team for its upcoming bronze medal match against Great Britain scheduled on Friday.

Over the years, Odisha has become the nursery of hockey. Recently, the State Cabinet approved the ‘State-level Sports Infrastructure Development Project’ for the development of infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, and the construction of International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

Odisha, which hosted its first international hockey tournament — Champions Trophy — in the year 2014 went on to host several marquee events including the 2018 Men's World Cup in the years to come.

"After the historic Olympic journey, we are eagerly waiting for both the Indian men's and women's teams to arrive here as we will give them a grand reception here", added Behera. Incidentally, the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers were also held at the Kalinga Stadium.

