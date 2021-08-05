STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor says he competed in Olympics with injured wrist, will undergo surgery

Asian record holder Toor could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish 13th in Group A qualification and 24th overall.

Published: 05th August 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO:  Asian record-holding shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, who failed to qualify for the finals in the Olympics with a disappointing performance, on Thursday said he was competing with a wrist injury in his throwing arm which would require a surgery now.

Asian record holder Toor could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish 13th in Group A qualification and 24th overall.

"I intended to enhance my personal best and not wanted to be just a participant, but I could not give my best at the Olympics," Toor, who had competed with a heavily bandaged shoulder, wrote in an Instagram post which shows a bandaged left wrist.

"I have been suffering from revival of my wrist injury since just after my Olympic qualification in India. Still I was trying to avoid it but could not overcome."

Toor said he's going for surgery on the injured wrist.

He throws with his left hand.

"It has been three years since doctors have been advising me for its operation. Now I will go for it and will come back stronger," he said.

Later, when asked if he has told the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) about this injury, Toor said, "Everybody knows, they (AFI) know, chief coach knows bone is growing."

The AFI had called for the 'fitness trial' of three Olympic-bound athletes -- long jumper M Sreeshankar, 20km race walkers K T Irfan and Bhawna Jat -- though they were cleared later on.

It had also threatened action against athletes who do not perform well in the Olympics.

"It is happening since 2015, sometimes pain goes and sometimes it comes back. There was pain two months before 2018 Asian Games and it went away and I played in Asian Games," Toor said.

He said the pain started again a few days after the Indian Grand Prix-4 on June 21 in Patiala where he had qualified for the Olympics and set an Asian record with a big throw of 21.49m.

Seven days later, he had thrown 21.10m in the National Inter-State Championships at the same venue in Patiala.

"Doctors told me go along if it's alright. The last option is operation," he said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp