STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Games: 'Aloo ka parathas', Olympic logo await 'Men in Blue' in Punjab

For Hardik Singh, who scored his second goal to reduce Germany's lead to 3-2, his car will bear an Olympic symbol.

Published: 05th August 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

JALANDHAR: After the glorious victory of the 'Men in Blue' in Tokyo Olympics, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh's mother is eagerly awaiting his son's arrival to celebrate his Chak De India moment with 'aloo ka parathas'.

For Hardik Singh, who scored his second goal to reduce Germany's lead to 3-2, his car will bear an Olympic symbol.

"My son is very fond of 'aloo ka parathas' and 'aloo ki sabzi' made by me," an emotional Manjit Kaur told IANS.

She said his son really worked hard to reach the Olympics podium from this small village.

"I just spoke to him ahead of the match and wished him good luck," she said.

"Of course, I told them several times that they should not take the German team lightly," Kaur added.

Manpreet, who also played in 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was delighted to see his brother and two pet dogs, while pointing towards them -- Sam and Rio.

"Though I am in constant touch with him over video calls, I am awaiting to hug him with the medal in the neck," she said, adding, 'His son likes to drink a lot of milk".

With 10 of its players in the men's hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal and finishing on the podium after 41 years, Punjab saw celebrations on Thursday morning bursting crackers and beating 'dhols' with 'bhangra' in full swing.

Manpreet's native village Mithapur, just six km from here, has two more players in the Olympics squad. They are Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar, who scored India's opening goal against Argentina.

After defeating Germany, Kumar called his family through a video call and expressed gratitude for supporting the team by offering prayers.

Mithapur has produced six Olympians -- Swarup Singh (1952 Helsinki Olympics), Kulwant Singh (1972 Olympics), Pargat Singh (1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics) and three current players.

Its nearby Khusropur village has 22-year-old midfielder Hardik Singh in the squad.

Responding to India's victory over Germany, Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh said, "India has won medal after many years. I am speechless over what India achieved today."

After the tremendous win, the car of Hardik Singh will now bear an Olympics logo.

"When he got selected for the Olympics, his younger brother asked him if he could get an Olympic logo affixed on the car. At that time he replied he will let him know at an appropriate time. Now the time has come to fix a logo on it," remarked Hardik's mother Kanwaljeet Kaur, who has purchased a gold ring in the shape of Olympic rings to gift his son.

Belonging to a family of hockey players, Hardik's father Varinderpreet Singh is a Superintendent of Police with Punjab Police and his grandfather Pritam Singh was the former coach.

Pritam's younger brother Gurmail Singh was part of the Indian hockey team that won the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold, the last medal to come home.

Describing the hockey bronze worth its weight in gold, an elated Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the team by tweeting: "A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years. The hockey bronze is worth its weight in gold."

In the 18-member squad, the players from Punjab are vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

State Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi announced an award of Rs 1 crore for each of the 10 players from the state.

"On this historic day, I'm delighted to announce the cash award of Rs 1 crore each. We await your return to celebrate the much deserving medal in the Olympics."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Indian hockey Hockey India Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp