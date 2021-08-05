STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Yarie Camara wrestles after Guinea nearly pulled out of Olympics

Camara worked hard to qualify for her first Olympics. But right before she was supposed to fly to Japan, the west African country's government withdrew from the Games.

Published: 05th August 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Guinea?s Fatoumata Yarie Camara, above, competes with Moldova?s Anastasia Nichita during the women's 57kg Freestyle wrestling repechage match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHIBA: Fatoumata Yarie Camara of Guinea is thankful she got to wrestle at the Olympics after the opportunity was nearly snatched away.

Camara worked hard to qualify for her first Olympics. But right before she was supposed to fly to Japan, the west African country's government withdrew from the Games, citing coronavirus concerns. Camara and others were skeptical about the reasons for the decision, saying they believed funds were mismanaged.

The government reversed its decision after an outcry, and Camara got to compete. She lost both her matches, but she gained valuable experience.

“She’s just so proud to serve her country doing this Olympic year,” said Vincent Ake, her coach and a development officer for United World Wrestling.

She lost her opener 8-0 to 2016 Olympic gold medalist Risako Kawai of Japan on Wednesday.

“She met the best in the category, but she said she learned a lot because she tried to give her best to see what she can do, and she knows now she can do something,” Ake said.

She lost her repechage match 10-0 to Khongorzul Boldsaikhan of Mongolia on Thursday, ending her chances at a medal.

“She didn’t do so good today because she was a little bit tired,” Ake said. “But it was her first Olympics. She’s got so many challenges during this year. But she got here and that’s a good thing.”

Ake said Camara lost too much weight before the Tokyo Olympics and would be better at a higher weight class in the future. But now, there is more knowledge to build on.

Camara has overcome doubts in her country about whether women should compete in sports. Now that she has competed at the highest level, Ake hopes the path ahead is easier. Camara wants to return for the 2024 Paris Games with more support.

“As I told her, you get more experience, you need to go again and I hope that compared to all this (that happened before the Games), the country ... will try to support her,” Ake said. “This is really what I really think they ought to do. But of course, I will follow up and then I will continue the job to coach her and to give her more and more opportunities to grow again.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yarie Camara Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp