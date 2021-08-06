STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Deepak Punia's Russian coach assaults referee, expelled from Olympic Village

WFI, however, managed to ward off the trouble by immediately terminating the coach.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Punia. (Photo | PTI)

Deepak Punia. (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The country was staring at a prospect of losing an Olympic medal apart from a possible sanction on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after Deepak Punia's Russian coach Murad Gaidarov allegedly assaulted a referee at the Tokyo Games.

The referee had officiated in the 86kg bronze medal bout which Deepak lost to San Marino's Myles Nazim Amine on Thursday. The national federation, however, managed to ward off the trouble by immediately terminating the coach.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body of the sport, on Friday afternoon held a disciplinary panel meeting and sought an explanation from the WFI. "The UWW served a notice to the WFI asking it to attend a disciplinary panel meeting. The panel insisted on taking back the medal and banning the federation for the misconduct of its foreign coach. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, however, intimated the panel that Murad has been terminated following which it relented," a WFI official told this daily from Tokyo.

Nenad Lalovic, the UWW president, also spoke in WFI's favour and this helped us in avoiding the ban and saving the medal, added the official. The disciplinary meeting was also attended by a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

So far, wrestler Ravi Dahiya has clinched a silver medal in the 57kg weight category for the country. Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) will fight for bronze on Saturday.

Earlier, the IOC cancelled the accreditation of Murad and immediately shifted him to a hotel outside the Games Village. He is expected to fly out of Tokyo for India soon. "The IOC mailed us intimating cancellation of the wrestling coach's accreditation. He has been expelled from the Village," confirmed Rajeev Mehta, secretary-general of the Indian Olympic Association.

The WFI appointed Murad in 2019 to train Deepak. The Russian had won bronze in men's freestyle 74kg at the 2008 Beijing Games, which later was upgraded to silver after the Russian wrestler, who finished second, failed the dope test. Besides, he had also bagged a silver medal at the 2003 World Championships.
This, however, is not the first time Murad has been embroiled in a controversy. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, he protested and even attacked his opponent after his quarterfinal loss. This led to his disqualification from the event.

Murad, who is expected to reach India on Saturday to collect his belongings before leaving for Russia, remained incommunicado for his comments despite repeated calls and messages. 


 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic medal WFI Deepak Punia wrestling Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp