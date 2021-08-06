STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Finishing fourth in Olympics is no small feat but losing medal hurts, says Rani Rampal

Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.

Published: 06th August 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: She is proud of the effort but Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal is hurting as well after coming within touching distance of a historic Olympic podium finish only to finish fourth ultimately.

The Indians, beating all expectations, entered the semifinals of the Games for the first time, and signed off with a fourth place finish after going down to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off here on Friday.

"We are feeling so disappointed because we were so close. And we were 2-0 down and then we equalised and we were 3-2 up. I don't know what to say, but yeah it hurts a lot because we couldn't win the bronze medal," she said after the heart-breaking loss.

"But I think everyone just gave their best, so I am proud of the team. Playing in the Olympic Games and finishing top four is not easy. We came a long way. I think now we were closer, but sometimes close is not good enough.

"But I'm still proud of the team, how throughout the tournament we worked so hard and played as a team together," Rani added.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at half time.

But Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.

"Even though when we were 2-0 down we still stayed together and fought for the two goals," Rani said.

Rani hoped their performance in the Tokyo Games will inspire a generation back home.

"I would like to thank each and everyone back home because they supported us a lot and they believed in us that we can achieve something here. And still, I know even though we didn't win the bronze medal, they will back us up because we have inspired the country," she said.

"And this is what we need from them, we need support from them."

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur, whose two goals were not enough to hand India a win on Friday, said luck was probably not on their side and it will be a tough loss to digest.

"It was a very tough loss but we put in a lot of effort. It was a tough loss, but every single player gave their 100 per cent.

"We have created history. We can't blame anyone. It was a team effort. We were simply not lucky today," she said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Rampal Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp