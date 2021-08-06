STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Aditi Ashok eyes a podium finish as golfer stands second at the end of Round 3

Golfer Aditi Ashok is currently ranked second after another stellar performance in Round 3 in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 06th August 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Ashok, of India, gestures on the 5th hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.

Aditi Ashok, of India, gestures on the 5th hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Golfer Aditi Ashok is currently ranked second after another stellar performance in Round 3 in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed second on twelve-under 201 ahead of a New Zealander, an Australian, a Japanese, and a Danish golfer (203) -- who all are tied on third place. The Indian finished round three with 68 (-3) for Day 3 here at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

With half the field starting on the back 9 due to weather conditions, Nelly Korda (USA) retained the lead heading into Saturday's final round. The American shot a 2-under 69 on Friday, to go with rounds of 4-under and 9-under, to sit at 15-under 198 through 54 holes. She is three strokes clear of Aditi currently who has been pretty consistent this whole week.

Of the Rio 2016 medallists, reigning champion PARK Inbee (KOR) is tied-25th (par), reigning silver medallist Lydia Ko (NZL) is tied-3rd (10-under), and Shanshan Feng (CHN) is tied-10th (7-under).

Aditi Ashok has had three birdies in the first 8 holes and improved to an overall score of 12 under par. She was second by herself until then, with a 2-stroke lead over the third place.

The bogeys in holes 9 and 11 brought her down a bit but Aditi Ashok remained in the mix. Japan's Inami moved to -11 at that moment in the contest while the USA's Nelly Korda was comfortably on top throughout the penultimate round.

Another birdie in the 17th hole of the third round saw Aditi clawing back to 12 under par. In the final hole, the Indian sank a par to end the day with a nice cushion to third.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp