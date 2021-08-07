STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Aditi Ashok's performance will give a huge boost to Indian golf, says Jeev Milkha Singh

Talking about Aditi, Jeev said: "Aditi's parents have helped her and now she has shown anything and everything is possible. We are proud of what Aditi has achieved, don't be disheartened."

Published: 07th August 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Ashok, of India, right, speaks with her caddie on the 6th green during the final round of the women's golf event. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Saturday praised Aditi Ashok for putting up a brilliant show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play at the Games.

"I would just say that the performance given by Aditi Ashok, she has created history by finishing fourth in the competition. Golf was introduced in the Olympics in 2016 after a long gap and Aditi Ashok has now given new hope to all youngsters. This will give a huge boost to Indian golf," Jeev Milkha Singh told ANI.

"I have always requested the government that there should be more public driving ranges in the country, every one should get a chance to try their hand at golf. Public driving ranges will help children to practice their skills and then they come at golf courses to follow their dream and passion," he added.

Talking about Aditi, Jeev said: "Aditi's parents have helped her and now she has shown anything and everything is possible. We are proud of what Aditi has achieved, don't be disheartened."

When asked about javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's chances as he takes part in the final on Saturday evening, Jeev said: "My father Milkha Singh has always had this dream to see our country as a sporting powerhouse. He will be wishing Neeraj Chopra luck from above."

Neeraj Chopra progressed to the men's final at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Qualifying performance of 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw.

Neeraj who was throwing the javelin in the 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt from Group A.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Jeev Milkha Singh
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp