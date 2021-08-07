Golden boy Neeraj Chopra, a fashionista in making

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Athlete Neeraj Chopra is being hailed for winning India's first gold medal in the track and field event. He achieved this feat in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. However, it seems like he also needs to be hailed for not just his sport but his fashion sense too.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics and the first in athletics.

One look at Neeraj's Instagram profile can tell, that the 23-year-old has a good taste in fashion and knows how to flaunt it too.

From sports track pants and T-shirt to more casual jeans-shirt look, Neeraj has set goals for all kinds of moods.

Neeraj's profile shows his love for dressing well and from western to Indian attires, he carries it off well with strong style quotient.

The young sports star enjoys a following of over nine lakh on social media, with the number fast increasing especially after his golden win.